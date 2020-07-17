Serena To Help Black-Owned Businesses With New Jewelry Line

With small Black businesses suffering huge damage thanks to the Coronavirus shutdowns and lack of governmental help, Serena Williams is looking to do her part to help keep such establishments afloat and created a jewelry line in support of that cause.

Debuting her latest Unstoppable collection from her namesake jewelry line, the Athlete of The Decade took to her social media page to announce that proceeds generated from the new collection would be going to helping Black-owned businesses via the Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund.

I am so excited about the @serenawilliamsjewelry UNSTOPPABLE capsule collection. It represents serenity and unity, and is a reminder that your optimism and strength are unstoppable Now through August 5th, we’re donating all net proceeds from the Unstoppable Collection to the Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund to provide support directly to Black small-business owners.

Props!

Anyone copping from now until August 5th will be helping find small businesses struggling to keep it’s doors open, so if you want to help everyday people get by during these trying times please go support.

As for the design behind the collection, Serena told People that it was inspired by her own prolific body of work saying, “I wore a circular necklace the last time I won all four Grand Slams in a row,” Williams revealed, when asked how she chose a design for the new pieces. “I had won four in a row wearing that necklace. I was just really unstoppable.”

Indeed she was. Until Drake showed up in the stands and jinxed everything anyway. Yes, we still blame the curse of the 6 Gawd!

