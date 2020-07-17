Michelle Obama To Debut New Podcast Helping Listeners Talk To Their Loved Ones

Michelle Obama is once again expanding her professional resume, this time she’s adding podcaster to her list of talents.

At the end of the month, The Michelle Obama Podcast is scheduled to go live with the first episode on Spotify‘s platform. The first season of the show is reportedly aimed at helping listeners have open, new, and “hard conversations” with their loved ones–starting with Obama’s own family.

In a special video announcement via Instagram, our forever First Lady announced her project, the first originating from streaming platform’s deal with the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground.

“For this first season, I’ll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others,” Mrs. Obama wrote on Instagram. “In each episode, we’ll discuss the relationships that make us who we are.”

While her noting that the show’s primary focus will be on bridging the gap for effective communication, Mrs. O revealed a more detailed plan of what listeners and guests can expect from the show.

“Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies,” Michelle Obama continued. “Other times, we’ll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors. What I love about these conversations is that they’re issues we’re all dealing with every day––and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities.”

Since 2019, Spotify has spent more than $600 million on acquisitions to set itself up in the podcasting market, inking a deal with the former US first lady and President Barack Obama who is listed among America’s most popular figures.

The former first couple’s Higher Ground Productions has also been collaborating with Netflix, releasing a documentary based on Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour, as well as the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” which chronicled the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest that was reopened by a Chinese billionaire.

The Michelle Obama Podcast is slated to drop July 29 and is available exclusively to all Spotify free and premium users.

Michelle Obama To Debut New Podcast Helping Listeners Talk To Their Loved Ones was originally published on hiphopwired.com

