Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot G-Checks Press Secretary For Going Karen: “Watch Your Mouth”

One of the most polarizing White House officials got put in her place for talking slick. On Thursday, July 16 Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed the eyesore that is the gun violence problem in Chicago. When discussing the issue she took a very clear shot at Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling her the “the derelict mayor of Chicago”.

Additionally, she inferred that she was too incompetent to decelerate the murder rate.

Brian Bennett, Senior White House Correspondent for Time Magazine reported on the jab via Twitter. This apparently got back to the former lawyer prompting her to respond to the shade.

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” she wrote.

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

The original comment was in response to a question about President Donald Trump’s focus on COVID-19 and she implied he is focused on a lot. “But there are other things the President has to focus on: namely, Democrat cities not controlling their streets; namely, the mayor of Chicago—people dying in her—in her—on the streets of her city every weekend. And the President sent her a letter saying, ‘You must secure your city.’”

Lightfoot also double-downed on Instagram.

