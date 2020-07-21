Harriet Tubman’s Great-Niece Gives Kanye West A Much-Needed History Lesson

Whether or not Kanye West is not taking his meds, one thing is obvious, his lack of knowledge when it comes to African American history.
Kanye West’s zany presidential campaign rally he held on Sunday (Jul.19) not only has reportedly landed him in hot water with his wife and her family but with the relatives of the iconic slave abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. During the sh*t show event, West inaccurately claimed that Tubman didn’t free the slaves.
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”
Tina Wyatt, Harriet Tubman’s great-niece, spoke with TMZ and said the rapper was “dead wrong” and pointed out if Tubman didn’t free slaves Kanye would still be on a plantation, wouldn’t be able to spew the nonsense he does freely and not be a billionaire rapper either.
You can watch Wyatt give West a much-needed history lesson in the video below.
