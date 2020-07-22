J. Cole Announces 2 Singles From New Album ‘The Fall Off’, Confirms He Has 2 Sons

J. Cole is opening up and sharing the love after announcing that he is releasing two new singles from his upcoming album, The Fall Off.

In an announcement made via social media, J. Cole blessed fans with the news that he was releasing two singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice”, before adding that there is still no release date for The Fall Off due to him “taking my time” and “still finishing” the album.

“The Climb Back – produced by me. Lion King on Ice – produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson,” J Cole wrote. “First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing.”

In other J. Cole news, the KOD rapper decided to reveal a more personal side of himself by penning a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune titled “The Audacity.”

The intimate essay seemingly serves as a letter to himself as he describes his love for basketball and coming to grips with the reality that although it was once a career choice, obtaining that dream professionally “isn’t going to happen.” The “Neighbors” rapper also added that during that time that he was torn between his love of hooping and rap, that he had been struggling to find the motivation to write before ultimately realizing that if he still wanted to rap, he had to put his hoop dreams behind him.

“I knew this would take time, patience, discipline, focus, and a willingness to step out of my comfort zone, but I believed it would be worth it,” J. Cole wrote.

While Cole was coming to grips with his dream deferred, it was the birth of his two sons that helped show him who he truly was, further fueling his passion for the field of music.

“Four years have passed,” J Cole continued. “In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.”

While the Dreamville head-honcho stopped short of revealing his sons’ names, he did note that fatherhood was one milestone in life that he wasn’t afraid of.

“I learned that I would become a father. It wasn’t a surprise,” Cole, who married Melissa Heholt in 2015, wrote of his life in 2016. “I had been taking steps to change my life for the past couple of years, and I felt ready.”

The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” are slated to drop Wednesday, July 22 at 10pm, check out J. Cole’s essay here.

