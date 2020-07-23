Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz,” The Weeknd “Snowchild” & More | Daily Visuals 7.22.20

Soooo is Wiz Khalifa is an anti-masker and anti-social distancer? Well, we don’t know for sure but from the looks of his latest visuals the man is living like the Coronavirus ain’t infecting people at an alarming rate.

In his latest video to “Still Wiz,” the Pittsburgh spitter throws caution to the wind and throws a Cali pool party where bikini clad women join him for some fun in the sun, drinks in the pool and chronic smoke in the whip. Hopefully it wasn’t a puff-puff-give affair.

Back in Canada where the Rona is actually under control and COIVD carrying Americans are banned from entering, The Weeknd joins in the cartoon trend and in his clip to “Snowchild” takes an animated adventure through Toronto.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chris Rivers, Slim 400 featuring Sada Baby, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “STILL WIZ”

THE WEEKND – “SNOWCHILD”

CHRIS RIVERS – “SHINE”

SLIM 400 FT. SADA BABY – “BRACKIN THRU THE GHETTO”

ELI FROSS FT. SHEFF G – “ISO”

J-HAZE – “HARLEY QUINN”

KENZO KARI FT. CRISPY E & RICH PAPI – “DETROIT TO MIAMI”

DRAG-ON – “PART 34 FREESTYLE”

