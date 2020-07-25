The Black Soprano Family ft. Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde & DJ Drama “It’s Over,” Gunna Ft. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” & More | Daily Visuals 7.24.20

It’s been more than a decade since HBO’s hit series The Sopranos went off the air with a disappointing and lackluster series finale episode, but it seems like it’s still resonating with some heads as today as The Black Soprano Family look to pick up where Tony left off.

Linking up with Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde and DJ Drama for the black-and-white clip to “It’s Over,” the Black Soprano Family and company get in character with some OG mobster attire and Tommy guns on their persons while flossing ice that the likes of Al Capon and Lucky Lucciano would’ve only dreamt of.

Elsewhere Gunna and Young Thug turn a lilly white neighborhood upside down as they get turnt up and show their neighbors how to really get down in their clip to “Dollaz On My Head.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flo Milli, Phora, and more.

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY FT. HEEM, BENNY THE BUTCHER, RICK HYDE & DJ DRAMA – “IT’S OVER”

GUNNA FT. YOUNG THUG – “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD”

FLO MILLI – “WEAK”

OTH FT. MAINO & JAYO – “DIAMONDS”

PHORA – “FAKE SMILES 2”

DIRTY TAY – “TOO TURNT UP”

NARIO DA DON – “BOTTOM BABY”

