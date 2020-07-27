HHW Gaming: Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A” Lillard, Pop Smoke & More Featured On ‘NBA 2K21’s Soundtrack

While gamers are still currently virtually hooping in NBA 2K20, we are learning more about the forthcoming installment in the famed basketball video game franchise NBA 2K21.

Today (Jul.27), 2K announced what artists players can look forward to hearing in when they load up NBA 2K21 and browse the menus or take on friends in the neighborhood. The soundtrack features 52 tracks in all including two exclusive new songs from NBA 2K21 cover athlete Damian Dame D.O.L.L.A. Lillard as well hits from, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Roddy Ricch, Wale, Pop Smoke, and The Strokes. The playlist was “meticulously selected by 2K to deliver an immense number of curated beats for a visceral in-game experience,” and is described as “one of the largest and most definitive collections of music ever assembled for a sports video game.’

Lillard spoke on the nabbing both the honor to be featured on both the cover of the no.1 basketball video game franchise and having two songs in the games’ soundtrack.

“To be on the cover alone is a big deal to me, but to be on the cover and also have my music be a part of the game is a huge accomplishment as well. Personally, I’ve been introduced to new artists, songs and genres that I might hear on the radio, but I heard it first on NBA 2K.”

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K added:

“Music has always been an integral part of NBA 2K, and each year we strive to expand our approach to the players’ in-game experience. This year we’re able to bring the soundtrack to completely new heights with a highly-curated tracklist powered by next-gen technology and a cover athlete in Damian Lillard who’s adding unreleased tracks; together embodying the NBA 2K21 theme – Everything is Game.”

As mentioned about when the curated playlist will feature 52 songs when the current-generation version of NBA 2K21 launches on September 4. When the game arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be updated and will have 202 tracks at launch. It will be continually updated throughout the season with new hip-hop, R&B, electronic, pop, and rock songs from your favorite acts.

You can listen to the NBA 2K21 soundtrack via Spotify below.

—

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21

HHW Gaming: Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A” Lillard, Pop Smoke & More Featured On ‘NBA 2K21’s Soundtrack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

