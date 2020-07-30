Tekashi 6ix9ine Requests Extra Security To Complete Community Service

Obviously, Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t a complete idiot. The rap game’s biggest troll and most infamous snitch has requested extra security for completing his community service because, duh.

Actually, it’s the “Gummo” rapper’s lawyers who are looking out for their cash cow, ahem, client.

Reports TMZ:

T69’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells us his client will be released from home confinement by Saturday — which will allow him to move into the next phase of his sentence … community service. We’re told 6ix9ine hasn’t done a single hour since he’s been stuck at home. Now that he’ll be able to get out again … Lance says there’s a new problem his legal team is circling — namely, where the hell to put the guy so he can complete 300 hours of community service. It’s gonna take him a while to complete that, and his team’s concern is Tekashi could be a sitting duck for anyone seeking revenge … while he’s doing good to make good on his sentence. Luckily for him … Lance and co. are already making arrangements to keep their client safe. One of the ways they plan to do that is by asking Tekashi’s probation officer to let him do his time at a highly secured facility, like a VA hospital or even a learning institution of some kind. Anywhere where there’s lots of people and maybe even armed guards and/or cops around would be the ticket in their eyes.

This is the same guy bragging about plans to continue his recording career?

2020 continues to be on one, on all levels.

