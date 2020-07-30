Herman Cain Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, and business executive lost his battle with the COVID-19 virus. Cain was recently seen at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and was hospitalized at the top of the month.

According to a statement issued by Cain’s website editor Dan Calabrese, Cain passed away Thursday morning (July 30) after entering an Atlanta hospital on July 1 with a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. Cain, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, was last seen in public at the Tulsa, Okla. rally held by Trump to kick off his reelection campaign. In several photos, Cain was pictured alongside others and in close contact without wearing a mask.

From Calabrese:

You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it.

Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.

A visit to Cain’s website revealed that the link to the statement was slowly loading, and other details are yet unknown. We will update this story as it develops.

Cain is a graduate of Morehouse College and Purdue University, later becoming the vice president of the Pillsbury Company. He was also a notable executive at Burger King ahead of becoming the chairman and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.

Cain was born December 13, 1945 in Memphis, Tenn., but was raised in Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife Gloria, and their two children.

Herman Cain was 74.

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

