Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. The former presidential candidate, who was once considered by President Donald Trump for the Federal Reserve, was eulogized on his website by Dan Calabrese.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” Calabrese wrote in a blog post. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

According to CNBC, Cain was hospitalized in Atlanta on July 1, just two days after testing positive for COVID-19. Less than two weeks before receiving his diagnosis, Cain attended a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He tweeted a picture of himself at the event and he was surrounded by other attendees, none of whom where wearing a mask or protective gear in the photo.

Cain, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, was a business executive and board chairman of a branch of Kansas City’s Federal Reserve Bank before becoming involved in Republican politics. He ran for president as a Republican in 2000 and 2012.

In 2019, Trump considered Cain as his nominee to join the Federal Reserve Board. Cain was still an outspoken supporter of Trump even after his nomination was withdrawn.

Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Fight With Coronavirus was originally published on newsone.com

