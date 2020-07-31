Nicki Minaj’s “Manager” Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To Let Him Travel With Wife

Nicki Minaj might be happily married to her hubby Kenneth Petty, but her controversial baby daddy seems to constantly be using her to get out of sticky situations.

According to Bossip, Petty has asked a judge to ease up on the bail restrictions placed on him for upcoming sex offender case and allow him to tour with his pregnant wifey as he’s claiming to be her manager these days. Due to his court-ordered curfew and travel restrictions, Petty fears that there’s a chance he may miss the birth of his child should Nicki go into labor while on the road.

Under Petty’s bail terms, the New York native is required to remain in Southern California as he awaits trial on one count of failure to register as a sex offender. But the father to be’s motion states that he’s consulted with federal government prosecutors, and they don’t have a problem with letting him accompany his wife on trips.

Wait, when did Petty officially become her manager?

The judge has yet to rule on Petty’s request but given that he failed to register as a sex offender for an attempted rape conviction he caught in the 90’s, we’re not sure the judge overseeing the case will grant him that kind of freedom. Petty is set to go to trial in September for not registering as a sex offender while living with Nicki in L.A. for 6 months and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

