For season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, some significant changes are coming to the Verdansk map.

Infinity Ward and Activision dropped the trailer for season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone today (Aug.3), and it revealed some massive changes are coming. For starters, the roof is blown off the stadium, literally, giving players a new way to combat each other on the Verdansk map. A train has also been added to Verdansk. Based on the trailer, it can be looted, landed on, and used to crush your opponents.

The new changes coming to the Verdansk map are the biggest ones since Warzone launched on consoles earlier this year.

But that is not all COD fans can look forward to in season 5, there will also be new maps to play on as well. Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig will host 6v6 matches, Ground War gets Verdansk Intl. Airport and Livestock give fans of the Gunfight mode a new arena to battle it out in.

As with previous updates, season 5 will be a free update for Warzone players. For the additional price of $9.99, you will be able to get extra rewards when you purchase the Battle Pass. Season 5 arrives on Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on August 5. You can watch the action-packed trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Warzone

HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Blows The Roof Off Literally In Trailer For Season 5 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: