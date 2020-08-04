Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty & More Rally To Save TikTok From The Scourge That Is Donald Trump

While Microsoft is working at breakneck speed to finalize a deal to purchase TikTok to keep it operating in the United States, some of music’s biggest names are rallying to save the social media platform.

Despite the threat of TikTok being possibly banned by Donald Trump, the social media platform’s most popular users, not named Jason Derulo, are still posting and rallying behind the Chinese-owned app. Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, Lizzo, DJ Dillon Francis, and more have all continued to show their support for the troubled app in their own unique ways.

Lil Nas X who till this day still has the biggest TikTok hit of all-time, voiced his support on Twitter with a straight to point message screaming:

“free my n*gga tik tok”

free my nigga tik tok — nope (@LilNasX) August 1, 2020

Lizzo, who also could thank TikTok for helping her music career become the force it is still posting on the platform regularly. Irn her latest post, the “Truth Hurts” crafter can be seen doing some impressive hand choreography to Jasiah’s single “Crisis.”

@lizzo POV I been working on this TikTok all day and I ask u to watch me ♬ Crisis – Jasiah

Lil Yachty loves TikTok and uses the app to show off goofy personality. In a recent post that he shared with his TikTok followers, Lil Boat hilariously pleads with Trump to leave the social media platform alone.

Trump plz don’t take TikTok away from me… it’s the only app I can be myself publicly on.”

Last but not least, DJ Dillon Francis who posts multiple videos daily dropped one, in particular, meditating to the Halo theme song while hoping Microsoft will save the day. He also urged his followers to interact with the video to “help save TikTok.”

With these prominent artists backing the app, TikTok has a strong case to stay. BUT they might want to fix a glaring issue, and that is Black users complaining about being censored.

