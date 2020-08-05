Tory Lanez Hasn’t Been Deported, Spotted At McDonald’s

Word has been swirling that Tory Lanez has been deported due to his involvement in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, the Canadian crooner’s representative says their client has not been given the boot from the States.

“Obviously Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character,” Lanez’s rep told The Neighborhood Talk in a statement, allegedly. “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

Before the statement, Lanez had been spotted in Orlando, Florida at a local McDonald’s.

Part of the reason for the rampant speculation Lanez is because it has been weeks and the details are still sketchy at best. News broke of the incident on July, with initial reports saying he was busted on gun charges while Megan Thee Stallion was in the car. It wasn’t until a couple days later that Megan revealed that she had actually been shot. And it wasn’t until the next day that Lanez was pegged as the shooter.

Three weeks later, and Lanez still hasn’t addressed what exactly happened. A petition to get him departed has a gang of signatures to the tune of over 19,000 John Hancock’s, though.

