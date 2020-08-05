Say Hello To Samsung’s Newest Flagship Smartphone The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra

Samsung’s worst-kept secret, the Galaxy Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra have finally been unveiled, and both devices look stunning and are loaded with even more features. Oh, the new Galaxy Tab S7, S7 Plus, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch3 were also revealed.

Before we get into Samsung’s newest tab and wearables, we gotta focus on the crown jewel of the entire event, the Galaxy Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

If you loved the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus like we did, then you definitely shouldn’t be disappointed with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Samsung has definitely taken the best of the previous and model and expanded on it with the latest offering in the powerful smartphone that promises to give users the productivity of a computer while letting you enjoy games on the go. This all made possible with Samsung’s partnership with its long-standing partner Microsoft.

So what’s new with both devices? Let’s jump into both phones software.

Arriving with Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is an even better Samsung Notes App that will now work across Samsung’s family of devices. The improved Samsung Notes App now features auto-saving and synching capabilities allowing you to transfer and save your work as you seamlessly switch from devices and pick right up where you left off. Do you have sloppy handwriting? That won’t be an issue with the Notes App because it will clear it up into legible penmanship. Another great feature coming to the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the ability to annotate and highlight PDFs in the app. You can also record voice notes as you jot down your notes and can instantly go to a point in your recording by just tapping on a word. Samsung is also introducing a new intuitive folder management system to help you organize and easily find your work.

Mobile gaming is being taken to the next level on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Taking full advantage of its partnership with Microsoft, beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is coming to the phablet (phone and tablet). It will allow gamers to take the gaming action on the go and pick up the sticks anywhere. Oh, and owners will get a three-month subscription to the service if they don’t have one already through a pre-order bundle, so Microsoft is hoping to lure in more subscribers through this pretty brilliant move. Both phones run on a powerful Snapdragon 865+ (7nm) + SDX55 Processor, which allows the mobile devices to double as miniature gaming consoles.

This is a game changer. Watch how #Note20Ultra and #GalaxyTabS7 works seamlessly with #XboxGamePassUltimate allowing you to play your favorite #Xbox titles on the go. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/t9lGcUkXji — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) August 5, 2020

Now it’s time for the hardware specs.

Well, for starters, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a new Advanced S Pen. This iteration of the popular tool that Note users have come to love now delivers an even better writing experience as well as providing other features. Note 20’s S Pen has more lifelike precision and promises to give the user more accuracy and responsiveness by reducing latency. Last year’s version of the tool allowed users to control their devices with a flick of their wrists, the company is expanding on that feature with new “Anywhere actions” that make touchless navigation of the phone even more straightforward and fun.

The expensive “entry-level” model, Note 20, isn’t a spec monster and is not as intimidating as the Note 20 Ultra. The smaller of the two devices, it features a 6.7-inch 1080p flat FHD+ Infinity-O Display. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is pretty standard on most phones but still offers users a beautiful crisp screen. Compared to the Note 20 Ultra, which is more boxed in design, the Note 20 features curved corners and while still offering you a bezeless experience.

So what’s under the hood, the Note 20 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Processor, with a respectable 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage as its only option. Sadly there is no expandable memory slot, which is weird based on the phone’s $999.99 price tag. A 4,300mAh smart battery promise to give the user all-day use, and that is always based on the extent to how hard the phone is being pushed.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Note 20 features a 10MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera, 64MP Telephoto Camera and Space Zoom which offers the user up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom without losing image clarity.

Now for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, just take all the features of the Note 20 and expand on that you have a potent device. Based on the specs, this is the best Android phone on the market. The Note 20 Ultra has a massive 6.9-inch 1440p OLED display, which offers the closest all-screen experience for any phone currently available. The Note 20 Ultra doubles the Note 20’s 60Hz with an astounding 120Hz refresh rate, which comes in handy when it comes to conserving battery.

The Note 20 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Processor, 12GB of RAM and the ability to expand its storage with an SD card slot unlike the Note 20. It features a massive 4,500mAh battery and works on both variations of 5G phone service.

As far as cameras, the Note 20 Ultra’s camera system gets a significant bump and seemingly has addressed the issues the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera was plagued with. There is now a laser autofocusing system featured on the phone to help improve focusing speed. Space Zoom is now capped at 50x and promises to deliver you sharp photos. The very noticeable camera bump on the back houses a 12MP Ultra Wide Main Camera, 108MP Wide-angle Camera, and 12MP Telephoto Camera.

The phone also features an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radio, which allows for more accessible communication between devices and will eventually enable the phone to do things like unlocking your car or home.

With a ton of specs comes a pretty high price point, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $1,299.99. Both devices will be available for pre-order starting August 6, 2020. The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, and Mystic Bronze while the Note 20 Ultra arrives in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. Samsung states its new “mystic” tones will reduce fingerprints.

Samsung also introduced it’s new Galaxy Buds Live ($169.99), the follow-up to the Galaxy Buds+ which were one of our favorite wireless accessories you can peep the full review here. The Galaxy Buds Live is much more stylish than its predecessor and delivers even better sound thanks to Samsung’s partnership with audio experts AKG, a new 12mm speaker and a bass duct. The accessories also come in three mystic colors and feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Also announced was the new Galaxy Watch3, which now has blood pressure tracking, ECG, and blood oxygen level monitoring. The Korean tech giant announced that the FDA has approved both the blood pressure and ECG advanced health monitoring features to roll out on both the 41mm ($399.99) and 45mm ($429.99) variants.

Both the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch3 will be available for purchase on August 6 on Samsung’s website.

Last but certainly not least, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 ($649.99 and S7+ ($849.99), also coming three mystic colorways. Both devices are slated for an upcoming fall release. Before they closed out the show, the Korean tech giant lets us know that it’s all in on foldable devices by giving us our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold2, which promises to be even better than the Galaxy Fold learning from the mistakes that plagued the first foldable device.

Here is the #GalaxyZFold2 brilliant of Samsung to use #BTS to unveil the phone. It comes in two colors mystic black and bronze. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/EMEWT7VXuG — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) August 5, 2020

Samsung continues to push innovation, stay tuned for a full review of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and new accessories later in the month.

—

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

Say Hello To Samsung’s Newest Flagship Smartphone The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: