Twitter Confirms Talib Kweli’s Account Was Suspended Due To Harassment

Another rapper who was thought to be living righteous has been apparently doing way too much. One of the biggest social media brands has sat Talib Kweli down.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Brooklyn lyricist has been missing from Twitter for some time now. In late July he announced he was leaving the platform for greener pastures. Naturally speculation followed with allegations of him possibly being barred from using the app due to some testy exchanges with other prominent personalities. Well the rumors have been proven to be true.

According to Jezebel Twitter confirmed he has been suspended for multiple violations of their user policy. A representative at the company detailed his offenses. “[Talib Kweli’s] account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules. Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

His struggles seemed to begin when @MoneyyMaya pointed out that Talib married a light skin woman. From there the “Get By” MC went back and forth with Maya in a series of responses about colorism. Things went left when Maya declared his retorts felt like harassment and had his fans going at her too. “Talib Kweli has been on a week-long harassment spree directed at me via Twitter and Instagram, which has led his followers threatening to murder my family and I for this tweet” she wrote.

Protect black women in more than just theory. I said what I said. Love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4B0qN5k3mG — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) July 17, 2020

Talib has since responded to the Jezebel article to clarify his position. “I’ve never cyber harassed anyone in my life. I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment.”

Photo: WENN.com

Twitter Confirms Talib Kweli’s Account Was Suspended Due To Harassment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: