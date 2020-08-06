While sneakerheads continue to cancel Virgil Alboh after catching L’s trying to cop the latest Off-White sneaker drop, the famed fashion designer keeps on blessing his famous friends with exclusive footwear that they could otherwise buy on their own.

The latest high profile public figure to get blessed by Virgil is the OG skateboard magician known as Stevie Williams who got a personal pair of rubber Dunks complete with Abloh’s signature on both the box and the kicks. The metallic silver and blue sneakers with gum soles feature “Williams” written on the soles along with “Black Skaters Matter” on the silver box.

Interesting that Virgil decide to write “Black Skaters Matter” after only putting up $50 in bail funds for Black Lives Matter protestors at the height of the movement earlier this year. Just sayin.’

No word yet on when the Off-White Nike Rubber Dunks will see a release but best believe when they do Virgil will once again catch the wrath of social media due to it’s limited quantities.

Peep the kicks below and let us know if these are or aren’t them, chief.

Virgil Abloh Blesses Stevie Williams With A Personal Pair of Off-White Rubber Dunks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: