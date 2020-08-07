Friday Morning #Blackout Hits Manhattan And Queens

While blackouts tend to occur in Queens (where many residents have been in the dark since Tropical Storm Isaias came through earlier this week) or in other places across the nation, not so much in Manhattan. But this morning (August 7), parts of the latter lost power.

Gothamist reports that a “glitch” in electricity utility Con Edison’s transmission system knocked out the power to three of its networks. At about 5:15 am, early risers may have noticed that things had gone dark. Fortunately, the power came back on about 20 or so minutes later.

“We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem & the Upper East Side,” said Con Edison in a statement tweeted this morning a little over an hour after power was initially lost.

We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem & the Upper East Side. https://t.co/uW13ez5SlY — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 7, 2020

At the time of this post parts of Queens affected by today’s outage still have not had their power restored—reportedly about 8,000 customers. Interestingly, NY1 reports that the loss of power was not related to the earlier and continued outages this week in Queens that are attributed to heavy winds from the aforementioned Tropical Storm.

While power has been restored on the Upper East Side, Con Ed says 8,000 customers are still without power in Queens. Officials say it’s not related to Tropical Storm Isaias. #MorningsOn1 pic.twitter.com/MWbNmkVkFD — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 7, 2020

No power also meant that trains affected, with delays on the 1, 2, 3, A, B, C, D, E, F, N, Q, R and W lines as a result.

We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem & the Upper East Side. https://t.co/uW13ez5SlY — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 7, 2020

See footage of a powerless Manhattan that was shared on social media below. 2020 is still and truly on one.

#blackout on UWS. We are by Natural History Museum pic.twitter.com/89iNlNH6OV — Jacqueline Reich (@Profjreich) August 7, 2020

#blackout in Harlem…lights still on across the river in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/64i5Zuxe6e — Mary DuBard (@mary_dubard) August 7, 2020

Friday Morning #Blackout Hits Manhattan And Queens was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: