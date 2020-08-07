Going Nuts: Drake Cops New Ski Masked Cupid Piece And Diamond Chain

Drake is balling out on another level. Champagne Papi just treated himself to more ice.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Canadian MC has added some more custom jewelry to his already impressive collection. On Thursday, August 6 he posted new visuals of him sporting never seen before pieces. On his neck was a traditional flying cupid figure shooting his arrow of love but this one finds the mythological god of desire wearing a ski mask. The ornament is paired with a black and gold diamond pavé chain. On top of that was a separate chain that was shorter in length but just as heavy on the ice.

Naturally the jeweler behind both designs quickly stepped up to lay claim on the pricey ornaments. Jason of Beverly Hills posted additional photos of his work and offered some details on the project. And another one. “Day trip to visit @champagnepapi and deliver this new 75 carat Cupid chain and we’ve only just started!” he wrote.

The new accessories are approximated at roughly $500,000 dollars. Last week Drake was spotted wearing Tupac themed Jesus pieces.

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

