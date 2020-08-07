HHW Gaming: Rocksteady Studio’s New Game Will Focus Around The ‘Suicide Squad’

It’s been five years since Rocksteady Studios has blessed the masses with a Batman game leaving fans wondering when is the next DC Comics-based title would arrive. Early Friday (Aug.7), we finally learned what the game-studio has been working on during its absence.

Today, Rocksteady announced that the next game it is working on will focus on the Suicide Squad by revealing a poster featuring Superman with a crosshair on his head. It’s been long speculated that Rocksteady’s next game might star the Man of Steel or just be another Batman game. Well, it would seem that the rumors about Superman are somewhat accurate, BUT if the game will have players take control of the ragtag team of supervillains, Kal-El is going to be one of your targets.

Rocksteady’s announcement follows Eurogamer’s report of domains popping up like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com,” which is registered to a studio that is tied to Warner Brothers. Another particular domain, “gothamknightsgame.com,” is reportedly a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins.

One other domain, “KillTheJusticeLeague,” all but seemingly confirms that we will be getting a DC-based game from the villain’s perspective, and the poster unveiled further hammers home that point. While no details have been revealed, it would be safe to assume that we will learn more at DC Comic’s upcoming DC Fan Dome event on August 22 due to Rocksteady hinting at that by sharing the event’s date along with the game’s teaser poster.

We just hope they use either the Battle Lines or Secret Six storylines and stay as far away from the god awful 2016 Suicide Squad film.

