Virgil Abloh is once again getting accused of swagger jacking vibes from other labels. This time the accuser is not only coming with receipts but with a timeline.

Last week the Illinois native debuted the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2021 collection in Shanghai, China. While it was well received by fashion insiders for the broad-ranging approach to tailoring some of his peers felt in a serious ways about the show. As spotted on High Snobiety one in particular is Belgian designer and member of the Antwerp Six, Walter Van Beirendonck. In an interview with Belgian publication Knack Weekend he detailed the obvious thievery.

Even though he admits that it is a common practice to appropriate within the industry he says Virgil took it to a new level. “Copying is nothing new. It’s part of fashion. But not like this. Not on that level, with their budgets, their teams, their possibilities. That’s what is shocking to me” he said.

“It’s very clear that Virgil Abloh is not a designer,” Van Beirendonck continued. “He has no language of his own, no vision. He can’t create something of his own season after season and that is painful. As for me, throughout all these years in fashion, I have patiently built up a signature language. That language is mine. It’s me. And he takes it, makes a copy of it. You can reinterpret things, do them in a different way. But this is just embarrassing. Meanwhile, Abloh gets a lot of money. He’s the one who cashes in.” He also took to his social media to double down on the sentiment saying “I HATE COPYCATS”.

Virgil has yet to respond to the slander.

Photo: Jordan Brand / Nike

Shark Biter?: Walter Van Beirendonck Calls Virgil Abloh A “Copycat” After Louis Vuitton Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

