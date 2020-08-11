Joe Biden Picks Howard Alum & AKA Kamala Harris To Be His Vice President

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is finally ended today with the former vice president choosing California Senator Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday afternoon (Aug.11) following word quickly spreading that he finally made his decision that had the world waiting anxiously. In a Tweet, Biden revealed his long-awaited decision calling Harris “a fighter for the little guy” and one of the country’s “finest public servants.” The former VP also highlighted Harris’s work with his son Beau, with whom she was also good friends with.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris’ selection to be Biden’s vice president marks many firsts. She is the first Black Jamaican woman, the first person of Indian descent, the first Howard alum, the first AKA to be nominated for national office by a major party. Despite the decision which seemed like the most logical one, Kamala Harris wasn’t a shoo-in for the position. During the Democratic primary, Harris was one of the only candidates at the time to check Biden, calling him out on his position on busing and working with segregationists.

Harris was also singled out by some of Biden’s biggest backers for being “too ambitious.” But that didn’t stop Biden from choosing one of the Democratic Party’s brightest stars and possibly putting her on the path to become President of The United States when Joe’s term is up if he wins the White House.

Folks already getting their snacks for the debates that will feature Pence and Harris, and we all know she doesn’t play based on previous debate performances.

With the stage set, and Joe living up to the request that 100 Black men demanded in a letter they recently released demanding pick a Black woman, its time to get behind the ticket and get Donald Trump out of the White House A S A P.

