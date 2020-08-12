Who?!: One Of Those MTV’s ‘Real World’ Black Guys Popped For DUI

MTV’s The Real World is the OG reality television series and has been on for a cool 33 seasons. But this post is about one of its Black cast members getting popped for driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, Ty Ruff, who has appeared on other MTV competition series, was busted for DUI in Los Angeles. We’ll do some of the Google-lifting for you, Ruff is from Baltimore and was part of The Real World: D.C. cast—the 23rd season which ran back in 2010.

As for his struggle on early Tuesday (August 11) morning.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops pulled over Ty around 2:30 AM after officers say they observed his 2011 Mercedes Benz swerving over traffic lines and doing about 20 MPH over the posted speed limit. Our sources say Ty bombed field sobriety tests and was well over the legal limit with a 0.12 BAC. He was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, and released without bail a few hours later. Ty’s been a regular for years on MTV reality shows … including “The Real World: D.C.,” ‘Battle of The Exes,’ ‘Cutthroat’ and ‘Rivals.’ C’mon son. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Ruff (@the_ty_ruff) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

