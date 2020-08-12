https://cdn.agechecker.net/static/age-gate/v1/age-gate.js
Real Beaters Takes An L: Cardi B Unveils PG-13 OnlyFans Account

The "WAP" star will instead use the subscription service to invite fans into behind the scenes moments of her personal life and to address rumors.

The BardiGang is most certainly still going up for Cardi B‘s latest smash hit “WAP” featuring Houston’s Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, and now there’s even bigger news. After some chatter around the Bronx superstar launching an OnlyFans account, the move is now official but it’s not going to be what some might assume.

Cardi B unveiled her new OnlyFans account via an Instagram video laying out the plans for the new venture. Via the monthly subscription service, Cardi will be inviting her fans to check out behind the scene footage of video shoots, namely the sultry “WAP” video, addressing gossip and rumors, and her daily activities. Although OnlyFans has become a hub of adult entertainment, Cardi will not be showing off the goods via the channel.

Check out the announcement below.

