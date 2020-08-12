Nick Cannon Reportedly Set To Sue ViacomCBS Over ‘Wild ‘n Out’ Rights

Nick Cannon might have lost out on a lucrative partnership with ViacomCBS over antisemitic comments that he’s since apologized for, but he’s not letting go of all his cash cows. in a new report, the entertainer and producer is said to be suing his former partners for $1.5 billion over the rights to Wild ‘n Out.

As exclusively reported by The Shade Room, Cannon, 39, has been in partnership with ViacomCBS since 2015 in bringing Wild ‘n Out to the masses and has estimated with his team the value of the program.

“It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!,” his team says in an exclusive statement. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

A direct link to the article seems to have been moved from TSR’s site for reasons unknown to us. However, if this holds true, this would amount to a strong countermove from Cannon and would put him in the driver’s seat to move the program to what is surely a bevy of suitors willing to take a chance on a proven brand.

In the wake of Cannon’s firing, Sean “Diddy” Combs extended an invite to the REVOLT channels, so stay tuned for more developments.

