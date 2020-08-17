In case you’ve been wondering where has Katt Williams been during the pandemic—he’s been rocking with Supreme. On Sunday (August 16), the sometimes troubled comedian and actor dropped a nearly 7-minute monologue for the streetwear brand that was more biting than funny, in a righteous way.

Williams hit on numerous contemporary topics including civil unrest, the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential election and more while keeping the jokes in quarantine.

But we were here for it as soon as the Donald Trump slander started. “Right now we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world,” says Williams. “We got a guy whose advice including things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound.”

Where is the hydroxychloroquine lie?

Another of the many powerful moments was his take on Black Lives Matter, which he recommends you practice saying privately in your own home to start.

“If you see a sign that says Black Lives Matter, say out loud, white friends, ‘Sho do.’” Williams said. “Watch how quickly things start to change in the country. White people if you’re scared about Negros I’d like to remind you about something—that anger and that rage that you think will one day be unleashed upon white families… You’ve been waiting on it for 400 years. We’re better people than that. I know what you heard—thugs, monsters animals; nope, better people than that. Not only can we do better, but we want to do better and we are doing better. And you free to join us.”

In another moment he added, “We can all agree breathing is important,” before calling George Floyd’s death “televised murder.”

Williams said all this while in an empty room—we’re in a pandemic after all—and a Supreme box logo tee. Nah, we can’t co-sign the Tekashi 6ix9ine-type rainbow-colored hair, but as long as the commentary is on point, let Katt cook.

Watch Katt Williams kick the ballistics below.

Black Lives Matter Advocate Katt Williams Goes Off For Supreme: “The President’s A Clown” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

