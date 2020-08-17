2 Men Indicted For Murder Of Jam Master Jay

It has been almost 18 years since the murder of Jam Master Jay. On Monday (August 17), federal prosecutors are set to announce that two men have been indicted for the murder of the member of Run-DMC and Hip-Hop pioneer.

Born Jason Mizell, Jay was murdered on the evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2002 in a recording studio that he owned in Queens. The gunman was buzzed into the studio, leading to speculation that Jay was at the least familiar with his killer.

So far, the New York Times reports that Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. have been indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking. The news comes from a pair of law enforcement officials who spoke anonymously since it is an ongoing investigation.

Washington, 56, is already in prison, serving a 17-year sentence for armed robbery. Ronald “Tinard” Washington has been fingered as involved in Jay’s murder for years. Nevertheless, by 2017 the NYPD admitted the case had gone cold due to a lack of evidence and witnesses.

Jordan, 36, was reportedly arrested on Sunday (August 16). That would make Jordan about 18 at the time of Jam Master Jay’s murder.

Sounds like somebody is finally talking.

This story is developing.

