HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Hints At The Return To Vice City With Latest Moves

Grand Theft Auto V dropped seven years ago but still is flourishing thanks to GTA Online. A recent discovery is now hinting that GTA could be returning to a fan-favorite location.

A Reddit user may have possibly discovered where Grand Theft Auto 6 might be taking place, and it’s none other than the video game equivalent of Miami, aka Vice City. The fictional city was the star of Rockstar Games’ 2002 hit title, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The popular video game also took some cues from the cult-classic film Scarface, classic 80’s television cop show Miami Vice as well the city’s vibrant nightlife and drug culture.

The Reddit detective noted that a GTA Vice City Online domain has been registered by Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive as well as an update to the GTA VI domain. Like with all of its games, Rockstar Games has been very secretive about the highly-anticipated game, but we do know that it is currently in development. Also, with GTA Online and Red Dead Online still popular among gamers, it’s not shocking the game studio is taking its sweet time working on the game. Plus, there was also that big announcement that GTA Online would be coming to PS5 as well.

Now, of course, there is a chance we are just overthinking this and Rockstar could just be making sure to cover its bases. But folks seem very confident that something big is on the way from the game studio. Maybe the big reveal might come with GTA Online’s next big update, which is set to arrive later this year. With it comes new heists and a new location for players to wreak havoc, whether that is going to be Vice City we’re just gonna have to wait to see.

Photo: Portland Press Herald / Getty

