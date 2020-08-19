Conway The Machine Talks Friendly Competition Within Griselda, Kanye West & More

Conway The Machine has been keeping a low profile of late as he prepares for the upcoming release From King To God, but a new interview gives fans more insight into the incredibly gifted MC. In a new interview, La Máquina also shared that he got caught slipping and was robbed during a tour stop in Atlanta and now stays prepared for anything.

Sitting with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the Buffalo, N.Y. star shared the journey towards his Shady Records debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes and prepping the release of the aforementioned FKTG. From the start of the podcast, Bootleg Kev was privileged to hear both albums in full but was completely taken back by the versatility displayed by Conway on FKTG, saying that it’s something for everyone on the release.

Longtime fans of Conway, especially those who checked out the 50 Round Drum mixtape, already know that the Machine can do probably any flow on the planet. And he promises to display that well-honed ability on FKTG.

For this round, Conway isn’t sticking to the usual heat provided by Griselda mainstay Daringer, Beat Butcha, or Alchemist, opting to try his hand with other beatmakers, most especially Havoc of Mobb Deep fame. Conway also got tracks from EPMD legend Erick Sermon, and social media star Trizzy Tracks, who the rapper says he met via Instagram where he’s become a viral sensation.

Along the way, Conway shares details of what it was like working with Kanye West, and also shared an especially harrowing tale of getting robbed in Atlanta while on tour, prompting him to keep the gat on him and his eyes peeled.

The entire chat can be viewed below. Be sure to check out The Bootleg Kev Podcast via your favorite DSP by following this link.

