Sunken Place Soldiers Kanye West & Steve Harvey Stop By Chick-fil-A

In what happens to be one of the most random moments in 2020, sunken place soldiers Kanye West and Steve Harvey decided to stop by Chick-fil-A for some of the blessed fast food.

West rocking the most ridiculous fit ever and the Family Feud host decided to make a pit stop at the Chick-fil-A restaurant while in Georgia for some of the religiously-run fast-food franchise’s food. The two celebrities were also joined by the company’s co-owners Dan and Bubba Cathy.

The “presidential candidate” shared footage of his adventure on Twitter and even posted a video of himself imploring the locations white workers to sing the lyrics to his song “Closed On Sunday” which is inspired by the chain’s policy to close on the “Lord’s day.” As you can imagine the flavorless bunch let Ye down and didn’t know the lyrics, BUT that didn’t steal his joy.

Kanye West stopped by Chick-fil-A today and sung his track “Closed On Sunday” with the staff. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FgUwclElFX — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 18, 2020

Ye also share a video of Chic-fil-A’s co-owners saying grace over their meals which honestly was weird as hell.

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A🕊 pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

West also dropped a photo of Steve Harvey about to enjoy his Chick-fil-A meal. One eagle-eyed follower noticed a plastic baggie in the 63-year-old’s pockets hinting at Harvey possibly having loud (weed) on him. Chances are high that it’s probably just cigars which he is known to enjoy.

Steve got that loud pack on em pic.twitter.com/M6QzP8euZS — Young Thirsty (@youngthirsty) August 18, 2020

As for the reason both West and Harvey were even in Georgia together, that remains a mystery. We just hope maybe Steve has seen the light and told Kanye he needs to give up on his presidential ambitions.

