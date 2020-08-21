Gunna “200 For Lunch/Dirty Diana,” Migos ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.20

For the past few weeks Gunna has been on social media teasing the release of the video of “200 For Lunch” with posts of himself at the video shoot and keeping his fans chirping about it’s inevitable drop. It’s finally come.

In Gunna’s new visuals to “200 For Lunch,” the Georgia artist dines a plate stacked with paper before getting into “Dirty Diana” and showing off an impressive closet filled with clothes, ice, and a thick young woman.

Migos meanwhile come out of hiding and for their YoungBoy Never Broke Again assisted clip to “Need It” recreate scenes from the cult classic Wayne brothers comedy Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood. That film really gets overlooked like a MF.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y featuring Harry Fraud, Aitch, and more.

GUNNA – “200 FOR LUNCH/DIRTY DIANA”

MIGOS FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “NEED IT”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “OFFLOADING”

RHYMMRCKA X – “THE MATRIX”

AITCH – “SAFE TO SAY”

BINO RIDEAUX FT. BLXST – “BRAND NEW”

BIG HAVI – “TESTIMONY”

YALLA BEEZY FT. YOUNG THUG – “HEADLOCC”

O’MEGA RED – “MASTER”

NAM NITTY FT. VOICE WATKINS – “MAKE IT SING”

