If you are into footwear then most likely you have purchased some releases through hand to hand transactions. A movie will give us a deeper look into the happenings of flipping the drip.

As spotted on Hype Beast a new film is being curated centered around the world of aftermarket sneakers. According to the article the project will be starring Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Straight Outta Compton‘s O’Shea Jackson Jr. Ian Edelman of How To Make It In America fame will be writing and directing the effort. Additionally comedian Kevin Hart and NBA all-star Chris Paul are listed as producers.

Titled American Sole the flick will follow the day to day of two college students that are over their heads in debt. To get their funds up they explore the aftermarket sneaker world. Unfortunately the money gets low very quickly and they resort to partnering up with some shady characters. “We’re always looking for ways to tap into the zeitgeist, and anyone who’s paying attention to popular culture around the world knows that this particular trend authentically marries the worlds of fashion, music, sports and business and this project has garnered genuine interest in all of those key verticals,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn’t ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms.”

There is no current release date for American Sole.

Photo: Nike

New Film Starring Pete Davidson Will Spotlight The World Of Sneaker Resellers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: