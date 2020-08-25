Over the weekend Nas triumphantly returned to the rap game with release of his 13th album, Kings Disease. For the first time in a decade checked into The Breakfast Club to drop gems and jewels like the Queensbridge Hip-Hop King who he is.

Talking about his career up to this point, linking up with The Firm for his latest album, and revealing his only regret with his Kanye West-produced, Nasir, Nas treats Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy (who he pulled a gun on) to a trip into the cerebral of Nasty Nas.

From confirming a secret music project he’s working on to how Roxanne Shante helped him get on his A-game, Nas becomes an open book (for the most part) and blesses his fans with all kinds of revelations from the gospel of Nasir Jones.

Here are the 12 things we learned from Nas on The Breakfast Club.

The idea for a Firm reunion actually came from Hit-Boy who suggested AZ hop on a track with Nas. Then G-Code told Nas to hit up Cormega and Foxy Brown to complete the OG foursome rap group. Nas confirmed the already known detail that the original Firm featured Cormega, but after having a fallout, Nature was added to the group.

