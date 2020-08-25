Nas Announces His Own Pantone Color “ULTRA BLACK By Nas”

Of course, Nas is Black. But maybe to drive home the point and/or to stunt on the next level, the Queensbridge rapper has teamed with Pantone for his own color, “ULTRA BLACK by Nas.”

The song “Ultra Black” is the lead single for Nas’ just released 13th album King’s Disease, and the project, executive-produced by Hit-Boy, has received positive reviews.

Today (August 25), the man born Nasir Jones announced his partnership with the Pantone Color Institute for the “Ultra Black By Nas” color that was inspired by the aforementioned song. Along with a tongue in check jab at Doja Cat, the song is about all things positive that are most certainly black.

“It was only right that we work with Pantone on this project, the color experts. This one’s from the heart, something the world will feel, the whole vibe of 2020,” said Nas via a press statement.

Added, Laurie Pressman, Vice-President Pantone Color Institute, “We were thrilled to be able to partner with Nas on the creation of ULTRA BLACK, a color symbolic of the powerful message he expresses in his new compelling anthemic statement, ‘Ultra Black.’ In our highly visual world, color is one of the most powerful communication tools we can use to draw immediate attention and get our voices heard. Supporting ‘Ultra Black’ with this new ULTRA BLACK color helps Nas share his message in a visually impactful way, one that will further ensure the global reach of his inspiring and uplifting message.”

Nas does have an album to promote, so also available is new merchandise that includes short and long sleeve tee, hoodies and face masks.

Take another listen to Nas’ “Ultra Black” below.

