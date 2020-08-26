HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Officially Unveiled, Arrives In November

It’s official, official, we are heading back to the 1980s in the newest Call of Duty game, and it looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

On Wednesday (Aug.26), after teasing fans and numerous leaks, Activision finally pulled the lid off the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War. The studio unveiled the Treyarch/Raven co-production to players inside Call of Duty: Warzone before officially dropping the trailer, which showed in-game PS5 footage, which looks fantastic across the web. When the game arrives, it will not only feature a brand new action-packed campaign, but it will also feature a new multiplayer experience. Call of Duty Zombies is also coming back, plus the game will continue to build on the popular free-to-play COD experience, Warzone.

So here’s what we know so far about the game. The campaign is a direct sequel of 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops that will take place in the 1980s and will feature a “mind-bending conspiracy theory. Original characters from the first game Mason, Woods, and Hudson, will be returning to the Black Ops Cold War, and players will encounter historical figures like the late United States President Ronald Reagan, who is shown in the trailer.

Per the Battle.net description, players can expect to “battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.”

As for the multiplayer, the trailer teased a bit of the action we can expect from it, and it looks intense. Activision did announce that we can expect to see more multiplayer gameplay on September 9 on Call of Duty’s Twitch channel. The description for the multiplayer states:

“Bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Engage in deniable operations as an elite operative using state of the art tools of the tradecraft across a variety of experiences from small skirmishes to all-out, vehicle-fueled warfare.”

Zombies, which has become a favorite game mode amongst COD fans, promises to on a new adventure to “uncover dark Cold War experiments that unleash a new Zombie threat to take on in frightening and intense co-operative gameplay with friends.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for pre-order, and PlayStation 4 owners get access to upcoming beta first, more details around it will be revealed at a later date. Sadly if you purchase Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on current-generation consoles, there will be no free upgrade when PS5 and Xbox Series X drops. BUT, there will be a cross-gen bundle the will allow you to upgrade to the next-generation console when they launch holiday 2020.

If you’re in no rush to purchase a PS5 and Xbox Series X don’t worry, Black Ops Cold War does support cross-play across current and next-gen consoles, and cross-progression across all included modes.

Battle Pass will be coming back and provided free post-launch content like Zombie updates, multiplayer maps, modes as well as other in-game events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PS4, Xbox One November 13, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will launch whenever those systems drop holiday 2020.

Photo: Treyarch / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

