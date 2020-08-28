A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are linking once again. This time the two performers are getting to know each other better over a round robin of Q&A.

In the newest installment of GQ’s Face To Face the two superstars sync up virtually in an effort to get a deeper understanding of one another. The Harlem native is first in the hot seat with the “Where Have You Been” singer. She gets him to discuss a myriad of topics that gets us closer to knowing who Rakim Mayers really is. When asked what food would he never eat even if his life depended on it, he made it clear that he does not have swine on the mind and keeps the pork off his fork when he flat out exclaimed “chitterlings!”

RiRi keeps his melanin skin top of mind due to his association with Fenty. “I had to discover face cleansing and skin care all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” says Rocky. “You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face.” She goes on to confirms that he should stick to his metro swag in order to keep the ladies happy. “Women always love men with good skin… We enjoy men that take care of their skin, their nails because it says a lot about how they’ll take care of themselves and the people around them” she explained.

You can watch their exchange below.

Photo:

A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On ‘GQ’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: