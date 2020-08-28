Nas “Ultra Black,” A$AP Ferg ft. Lil Wayne & Jay Guapo “No Ceilings” & More | Daily Visuals 8.27.20

Last week Nas really took the OG’s back to lyricism, content and overall thought provoking music with the release of his latest LP, Kings Disease, and it took a few days but now we get some new visuals for one of the album’s standout cuts.

In his visuals to “Ultra Black” Nas take it back to the pro-Black theme of the 90’s that helped make Hip-Hop’s golden era in the Beast Coast legendary and showcases the importance of the Black family unit as he kicks rhymes in the kitchen while someone’s Old Earth cooks up some goods on the stove. You could almost smell what she was cookin.’

Elsewhere A$AP Ferg finds religion (or a cult) as he raps in a candle lit room before being joined by Jay Guapo and Lil Wayne on a Morpheus chair for his clip to “No Ceilings.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Princess Nokia, Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

NAS – “ULTRA BLACK”

A$AP FERG FT. LIL WAYNE & JAY GUAPO – “NO CEILINGS”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “I LIKE HIM”

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “BANG BANG”

CORDAE FT. RODDY RICCH – “GIFTED”

BMIKE – “REAL”

LOCKSMITH & KXNG CROOKED – “BLASPHEMY”

RILEYY LANEZ – “MARRY ME”

DUCKWRTH FT. EARTHGANG – “SUPER BOUNCE”

NLE CHOPPA – “DAYDREAM”

