R. Kelly was assaulted by a fellow inmate inside Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. That is all.

According to TMZ, the Pied Piper of Pee Pee got caught slipping and someone blessed Robert with the fade while he was in his cell.

Reportedly, the disgraced singer was sitting on his bed when a fellow inmate walked into his cell and attacked him. Sources say the attacker was pissed that the facility had recently been placed on lockdown multiple times—because of R. Kelly. Apparently, protesters outside the facility are what lead to the lockdowns, and the pissed-off convict.

Welp.

There is no word yet on if the alleged sexual predator suffered any severe injuries.

However, because of the proper fade delivery, Page Six reports that R’uh has been placed in solitary confinement.

“That’s the only place they can protect him,” R. Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg told the New York Post.

He added, “My understanding is, everytime there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility,” and confirmed the incident was due to the attacker’s frustration with lockdowns due to the aforementioned R. Kelly protesters outside. Apparently, when they do occur, inmates are unable to take showers or get their commissary.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Greenberg also said his client didn’t suffer any significant injuries since guards were able to break up the altercation right away.

What a time. R. Kelly is currently awaiting a couple of trials, in Chicago and Brooklyn, on multiple federals charges that include sex trafficking and child pornography.

Number One Hit: R. Kelly Caught A Fade In Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: