NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Jacob Blake’s Children, adidas Matches

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is looking out for the kids of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI police. The Utah Jazz all-star has donated $45,000 to a scholarship fund for Blake’s 6 children, and adidas has matched.

Mitchell is sponsored by adidas and has a new signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #2, which pays homage to Spider-Man and his “Spidey-Sense.” The shoe dropped on August 28 and for the first 45-hours, Mitchell pledged to donate $45,000 of the proceeds to support the education of Blake’s children, which means $90,000 in total with adidas’ matching donation to “secure the future education.” of the kids

“Education reform is something I really believe and I believe will able to push our future past the point we are at,” said Mitchell in an Instagram announcement. “Allowing kids to understand and be able to go into the same classrooms and be able to be taught at a level playing field is something I believe is the key to generational success and being able to push past racism, systemic racism, voter suppression and everything.”

