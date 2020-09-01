In four days Big Sean will be returning to the rap game with his latest project Detroit 2, and to hype up the release of his fifth album, the motor city rapper is dropping some new visuals to give everyone a taste of what he’s got in store for us.

In his latest visuals to “Harder Than My Demons” Sean Don looks for answers in the house of the Lord where we’re reminded of the many sins of men that can take us down the wrong path.

From the young G’s to the OG’s, the LOX reunite with the one and only Dark Man X as the Yonkers representatives ride once again for the hood and take it back to the streets in their clip for “Bout Sh*t.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young M.A, YG featuring Day Sulan, and more.

BIG SEAN – “HARDER THAN MY DEMONS”

THE LOX FT. DMX – “BOUT SHIT”

YOUNG M.A – “QUARANTINE PARTY”

YG FT. DAY SULAN – “EQUINOX”

RUN THE JEWELS FT. 2 CHAINZ – “OUT OF SIGHT”

LIL BABY – “LOW DOWN”

FKA TWIGS – “SAD DAY”

DOMANI – “MYSELF”

PROBLEM FT. JACK HARLOW & JAY ROCK – “

NOTHIN”

G PERICO – “THAT TIME”

Big Sean “Harder Than My Demons,” The LOX ft. DMX “Bout Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 8.31.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

