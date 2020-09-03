8 Things We Learned From Trump Supporter Tekashi 6ix9ine In ‘The New York Times’

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a lot of explaining to do. After avoiding decades behind bars for his participation in gang-related activities, the Hip-Hop troll has once again been unleashed on the masses and while the label of a “snitch” would be a career (and literal) death sentence in Hip-Hop’s prior years, the rainbow haired rapper is flourishing like never before in this current era.

With many questions surrounding him since he was granted an early release a few months ago, The New York Times has just published Tekashi’s first post-prison interview. From the looks and sounds of things, he hasn’t changed a single bit.

Continuing to bask in the attention he gets by mocking rival rappers, hoods, and haters, Hip-Hop’s “Henry Hill” has no regrets about joining the Nine Trey Bloods, no remorse about dropping dime on them, and certainly no other recourse as he’s dedicated to living out the title of the most hated person in Hip-Hop history.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Tekashi 6ix9ine in The New York Times.

Tekashi justifies his breaking the code of the streets of not snitching by pointing out that his “homies” broke the code first. “Yes. I was following a street code that was upheld by me and that I thought was real. Before I broke the street code, how many times was it broken to me? ‘It’s all about honor, loyalty.’ Well, let’s talk about if sleeping with somebody’s girl is honor, kidnapping somebody is honor, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them is honor, trying to kill them is honor. ‘Snitching’s not street!’ But street is taking advantage of one of your homies?”

