Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He & His Entire Family Caught COVID-19

No one is immune from COVID-19. Dwayne, “The Rock” Johnson, revealed to his fans that he and his entire family caught the contagious virus.

Wednesday night (Sept.2), the actor, retired WWE superstar, and now the owner of the XFL revealed to his fans that somehow he and his family contracted COVID-19. In an Instagram video that has been viewed well over 6 million people, The Rock detailed that they caught the virus three weeks ago, and thankfully they are all on the mend. Johnson said his two young daughter’s bout with the virus was mild, and they didn’t really experience any significant symptoms outside of a sore throat. But when it came to him and his wife, Lauren Hashian, things were a bit more challenging for the couple.

The Rock is very much the standard when it comes to being in shape described his experience with COVID-19 as the “most challenging and difficult things” he and his family had to endure.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

As to how he and his family caught it? He believes they contracted the contagious virus from close family friends. In his video, he urged his fans to exercise extreme caution during these trying times, and if they are going to link up with family or friends, they should get tested first, boost their immune systems and, of course, wear a damn mask. In his best presidential tone, The Rock urged his fans on both sides of the political spectrum to practice mask-wearing and even called out politicians (all Republicans) who have politicized the life-saving measure.

The Rock is the latest celebrity to reveal a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. His buddy, Kevin Hart, Tom and Rita Hanks, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kevin Durant, Scarface, and more have all battle rona. Sadly we have lost people as well, Fred Da Godson, Griselda Records’ DJ Shay, and even former Republican presidential nominee Herman Caine all died from COVID-19.

We are extremely happy to hear that The Rock and his family are on the mend. You can watch the video below.

