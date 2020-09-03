Skullcandy Unveils Its Newest Addition To Crusher Lineup, The Crusher Evo

Last year OG lifestyle audio brand Skullcandy introduced to the world its Crusher ANC headphones. Today (Sept.3), the company is back with a new addition to the Crusher family, the new Crusher Evo.

The Crusher Evo follows in the footsteps of the previous models, Crusher 360, Crusher Wireless, and the most recent model, the Crusher ANC. What separates the EVO from the other models is that it will now combine Skullcandy’s most notable audio advancements giving users “an unprecedented immersive and personal audio experience.”

The Crusher Evo’s will use an improved version of Skullcandy’s patented Sensory Haptic Bass and Personal Sound from Audiodo. Those who own the Crusher ANC’s are very familiar with the progressive audio personalization technology that is enabled and personalized through the Skullcandy app to deliver the user sound quality catered explicitly to their hearing.

Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer, had this to say about the new Crusher Evo headphones:

“Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies but actually feel them. Crusher Evo takes that immersion to an even higher level than ever before.”

Like with the ANC’s, users will open the Skullcandy app and take a simple audio test that has been developed by the Sweden-based company Audiodo that will help them determine their unique Personal Sound Profile in both left and right ears. The Audiodo technology will then automatically make adjustments to the incoming audio levels and then will optimize the sound of the headphones fort each individuals user profile. As a result, users will be able to hear layers and sounds in songs that they have never heard before. So basically, “WAP” might slap differently after you take your audio test.

Speaking on the use of Personal Sound Profiles, Hutchings added:

“We know that everyone’s hearing is different. So it’s no surprise that what one person may deem as ‘great sound’ may not be great for someone else. The Personal Sound feature enables everyone to find that ideal balance of audio levels that are matched precisely to them and only to them.”

Other features in the Crusher Evo include:

Long-lasting 40 hours of battery life.

Rapid Charge technology — delivering 4 hours of play on just a 10-minute charge.

A full suite of media controls directly from the headphones. Users can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc) — without ever touching their phone.

Built-in Tile finding technology that allows Crusher Evo owners to easily “ring their headphones” to locate them if ever lost.

finding technology that allows Crusher Evo owners to easily “ring their headphones” to locate them if ever lost. Flat-folding and collapsible design for easy portability.

Streetwear-inspired carry case.

Auxiliary cable for non-Bluetooth connectivity (ex: watching or listening to content on airplane consoles).

The Crusher Evo ($199) is available on Skullcandy.com/crusher-evo right now and comes in two colors, True Black and Chill Grey.

