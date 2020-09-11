Charlamagne Tha God is making a huge leap for Black culture.

On Wednesday (Sept 9), The Breakfast Club host announced a partnership with iHeartRadio to launch The Black Effect Podcast Network, a passion project with an aim to encourage discourse on important topics within the Black community.

Spearheaded by Charlamagne, the Black Effect Podcast Network is scheduled to premiere this fall with 18 podcasts on iHeartRadio and is projected to become the largest podcast publisher committed to Black audiences and voices in Black culture. The mission is clear: “to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent.”

“Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them. Blackness has an immediate, culture-shifting effect on everything,” he added. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard.”

Talent joining the first Black-curated podcast network includes TV host Eboni Williams, activist Tamika Mallory and actress Jess Hilarious. There are also established podcasts already onboard such as former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke, N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs, and The 85 South Show with DC Young Fly.

The replay of his nationally-syndicated radio morning show, The Breakfast Club, will find a new home with the Black Effect Podcast Network.

Charlamagne Tha God Launches Black Effect Podcast Network With iHeartMedia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: