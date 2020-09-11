OP Alert: Rudy Giuliani Was Working With a Russian Agent To Smear Joe Biden

Oh how the “beloved” have fallen from grace.

Nineteen years after Rudy Giuliani was praised as “America’s Mayor” for how he handled the tragic events of 9/11, Mother Jones is reporting that the now MAGA disciple has been working with an “active Russian agent” to help Donald Trump discredit Joe Biden in order to have another four years (or more) as Vladimir Putin’s agent of American chaos.

Yesterday (September 10), the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control placed Ukrainian parliamentarian, Andriy Derkach, on a list of “Russia-linked election interference actors” and slapped him with financial sanctions for his role in undermining the 2020 US Presidential election. Interestingly enough, this is the same man who’s been canoodling with Rudolph Giuliani for a hot minute and supplying him with “information” intended to hurt Joe Biden amidst his Presidential campaign. Something that Donald Trump desperately needs if he intends to get re-elected come November and keep prosecutors from raining indictments on him next January.

“Derkach, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, has been an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services,” the department said in an announcement. “Derkach has directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 US presidential election.”

Giuliani made no secret about his ties to Derkach and even boasted that the information he was getting from the Russian agent was “very helpful” as he admitted that the purpose of the relationship was to damage Joe Biden’s run for the White House.

Naturally Rudy Giuliani is playing the ignorance card and told The New York Times that cozy’d up to his new Ukrainian friend because “there were no sanctions against him” at the time. While he acknowledged that he “didn’t do much investigation” of Mr. Derkach, Mr. Giuliani said: “I have no reason to believe he is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.” But he added, “How the hell would I know?”

Really? That’s the explanation he’s gonna go with?

Regardless of what Rudy Giuliana says, Donald Trump’s obvious affinity for Vladimir Putin has been well documented so we’re pretty sure we know who orchestrated the play date between Rudy and Andriy. That being said we’re lowkey surprised Trump’s administration actually went through and put sanctions on any Russians for election meddling given his fear and paranoia of Putin retaliating against him in some way, shape or form (pee tape?).

From refusing to impose sanctions on Russia years ago, to lifting the ones that were in place to withdrawing US troops from different countries that Putin has his eye on, this administration seems to be a branch of the Kremlin the way it’s been operating since Trump took office in 2017.

Should Trump “win” again come November, you can totally expect more of the same f*ckery and treasonous behavior as this man and his circle are obvious in the pocket of Putin. Don’t be surprised if Russia invades Alaska in 2021 and Trump says Putin’s proximity to it justifies his taking of it. SMH.

