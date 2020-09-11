Next-Gen Console Leasing?: GameStop Launching Payment Plans For PS5 & Xbox Series X: Report

Times are hard, and money is an issue for a lot of people, BUT if you still want to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, GameStop is here to help.

Venture Beat is exclusively reporting that a series of internal documents indicate that GameStop is offering consumers an interesting way to get their hands on next-generation consoles. The video game retailer is reportedly considering rent-to-own, installments, and direct layaway plans to help ease the pain of copping the pricey PS5 or Xbox Series X.

According to the documents, the installment plans will be split up into four payments over six weeks with no interest and will be offered through third-party companies like Klarna and Quadpay. If the customer chooses to go with the layaway option, it will see them making small installment payments over a certain time to achieve full payment status before they can get their hands on their console of choice. Finally, rent-to-own will allow you to rent the console for an upfront fee, the rest of the cost will be paid over 12 months. You will either have the choice to pay off the rest of the value of the console or choose to return it.

If this sounds familiar, it should. Apple, as well as cellphone service providers, have similar plans due to the insane price for smartphones now. Plus, it takes advantage of people’s willingness to upgrade their devices to the newest models every year when a new iPhone or Galaxy smartphone drops.

This is also interesting being that Xbox already announced its own payment plan system for both the Xbox Series X and less powerful Series S.

We are curious to see if Sony will have some sort of payment plan for the PS5 when they finally announce the launch details for the highly-anticipated gaming system.

This could also help out the struggling video game retailer. The company just announced it will be shuttering 300 more stores this year.

GameStop is set to close 300 more stores this year. https://t.co/op3QVJvVO1 pic.twitter.com/gcgouNZ1E9 — IGN (@IGN) September 11, 2020

Are payment plans something you would consider? Let us know in the comment section below.

