East Cleveland’s Kipp Stone Connects With Chicago’s Mick Jenkins For “Sprague Street,” Announces New Project

Kipp Stone burst on the scene in 2017 with his debut prokect Dirty Face Angel, a solid introduction to his blend of gritty lyrics placed atop soulful production that showed amazing promise. As the East Cleveland producer and rapper prepares for his latest mixtape releasing next month, Kipp connected with Chicago’s Mick Jenkins for the single “Sprague Street” and the pair’s powerful performances mesh well over polished boom bamp production.

The “Sprague Street” single serves as a precursor for HOMMÈ, Kipp’s fist full-length project for the year. It serves as a followup to Kipp’s aforementioned Dirty Face Angel project, a 12-track affair that sounds just as potent today as it did three years ago and cementing his place as one of his hometown’s sharpest prospects.

HOMMÈ will be the first full-length from Kipp to be released by Closed Sessions out of Chicago and is slated for release in October. Joining Kipp on the mixtape is rising Cleveland rappers Nuke Franklin, and Torre Lott, with production handled by Blokhead Johnny and Kipp himself. Kipp is framing HOMMÈ as an autobiography of sorts, sharing the tale of his rough upbringing in the 216 but never from a position of glorifying his woes.

Making Kipp’s story even more interesting is the honesty is apparent not only in his music but how he presents his actual life. Kipp works as an essential health care worker during the day, recording his project in what was reportedly a dilapidated home. Thus “Sprague Street” is titled as it was to celebrate Kopp’s new home in his native East Cleveland.

Check out “Sprague Street” featuring Mick Jenkins by following this link for the DSP of your choosing.

HOMMÈ is set for release on Oct. 20.

—

Photo: Lonell “LJ” Swoope

