With the sneaker game continuing to grow in popularity and as a prosperous hustle for resellers, Stadium Goods is getting ready to open up a new brick and mortar store for heads looking to cash in on their silhouette investments.

Freshness Mag is reporting that the retail and consignment store is getting ready to branch out to Chicago and open up a whole new avenue for sneaker hustlers and sneaker collectors alike. Opening their doors this coming October 1, the new location will be quite spacious and luxurious as is their other spot in New York City.

Spanning 6,000 square feet, the new Magnificent Mile location is a two-story ode to the city’s streetwear scene in a high-end shopping district. The physical store will be located at 60 East Walton Street while the market center for drop-off will be at 1719 North Damen Avenue.

Damn, is OG Flight Club going to be putting up any kind of a fight? Seems like Stadium Goods is blowing them out the sky these days what with all the collaborations they’ve been embarking on including auctions at Sotheby‘s and Christie‘s.

If you can’t wait to drop off those kicks for sale, the market center opens September 21 for consignment drop-off.

Are y’all Chicagoans looking forward to the new Stadium Goods in the Windy City? Let us know in the comments.

Stadium Goods Opening A New Location In Chicago was originally published on hiphopwired.com

