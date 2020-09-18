Looks like we have our new She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been tapped to take on the role of Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk for Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. Joining the likes of WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, She-Hulk will continue to expand Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe which will no doubt connect to the big screen in future crossover events.

Her comic book cousin, Bruce Banner was quick to welcome her into the MCU family and took to Twitter to roll out the welcome mat for his cousin.

Mark Ruffalo’s iteration of Bruce Banner has already been rumored to be making an appearance in the new She-Hulk series as he’s going to be introducing the character to the MCU.

Maslany also becomes the latest female talent to lead a Marvel project following in the footsteps of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson in the upcomingBlack Widow movie. Marvel head Kevin Feige has made it his mission to diversify the MCU and this latest addition to the universe does just that.

Looks like Disney+’s gonna be creating enough new shows to makeup for all the Marvel shows that Netflix canceled for no damn reason. Yeah, we’re still salty about Luke Cage getting canceled, b.

Tatiana Maslany Tapped To Play She-Hulk In New Disney+ Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: